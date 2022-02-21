What We Do in the Shadows Movie Stars Shoot Down Return for FX Series

The 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows was filmmaker and star Taika Waititi’s breakout hit, with him taking an active role in the development of the TV series based on the film, which also included him making a number of cameos throughout the series’ first three seasons. Despite how close he is to the project, he recently confirmed to Deadline that we shouldn’t expect him to be making a return to the series anytime soon, nor should we expect to see Rhys Darby from the original film dropping by the program, though that is based on his character living so far away from the setting of the TV show.

Darby starred as a werewolf in the original film, and while there are werewolves and other mythical creatures in the TV series, the actor noted he doesn’t see much reason his character would end up in New York.

“My werewolf gang are in New Zealand so there’s no reason for Anton to be in America,” Darby shared with the outlet.

Waititi echoed these remarks, while also noting that he’s no longer that interested in reprising his role of Viago for the series.

“There’s no reason for Anton to be in Staten Island,” Waititi added. “I never want to dress as a vampire ever again, so I probably won’t be in that I don’t think.”

Waititi wrote and directed the original film with Jemaine Clement, who has also dropped by the TV series. Given their involvement in the series’ development, seeing them drop by the series wasn’t entirely a surprise, but the debut season brought with it one of the most exciting events for fans of the vampire subgenre.

In the seventh episode of the season, “The Trial,” the main characters are called to stand judgment in front of the Vampiric Council. In addition to Waititi, Clement, and co-star from the film Jonny Brugh all reprising their roles, the scene also included True Blood‘s Evan Rachel Wood, Only Lovers Left Alive‘s Tilda Swinton, Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Paul Reubens, and From Dusk Till Dawn‘s Danny Trejo bringing their iconic vampiric roles to life. The scene also featured Wesley Snipes, Dave Bautista, and Kristen Schaal.

Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows is expected to debut later this year.

