What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Trailer Released

An all-new season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows is right around the corner, with the network releasing a trailer for Season 5 to help get fans excited for the new batch of episodes. Making matters all the more exciting is that FX has confirmed that not only will we be getting this Season 5, but also that the project has already been renewed for Season 6, meaning that fans won't be saying goodbye to the beloved ensemble of vampires anytime soon. You can check out a new trailer for Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows below before it premieres on FX on July 13th.

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

In the new season of the series, "Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country. Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group."

The supernatural nature of the series has meant that the main characters haven't undergone many permanent changes since its debut, with even the Season 3 cliffhanger of Colin Robinson being turned into a baby being reversed over the course of Season 4, since that baby Colin matured into an adult. With Guillermo having wanted to become a vampire throughout the history of the series, it's also unclear if his newfound vampirism will become a permanent part of his story or if the transformation won't quite stick.

Along with the characters themselves not undergoing many changes, the core cast hasn't seen many shifts, though fans will likely be excited that Kristen Schaal's The Guide will also be a significant part of the new season.

Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows premieres on FX on July 13th.

