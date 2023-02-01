What We Do In The Shadows Funko Pops Come Into The Light At Funko Fair 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The FX vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows was recently renewed for seasons 5 and 6, but the good news doesn't end there. Funko has released the first Pop figures based on the tv show at Funko Fair 2023, and pre-orders are live now.

The long overdue collection of What We Do In The Shadows Funko Pops includes Colin, Guillermo, Laszlo, Nadja, and Nandor. You can reserve these Funko Pops right here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code provided at checkout. As for exclusives, look for a 5-pack of Pops with a glow-in-the-dark figure here at Walmart. You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Fair drops right here via our master list.

Based on the film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows follows the misadventures of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) living on Staten Island. With the help of human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), the vampires try to navigate the modern world.

What We Do in the Shadows' first two seasons earned 10 Emmy Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. The third season is up for consideration for additional Emmy nominations after recently earning three Critics' Choice Award nominations, including one for Best Comedy Series.

You can keep up with the latest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: