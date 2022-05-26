The Internet Can't Believe Winnie the Pooh Is Getting a Horror Movie
Now that Winnie the Pooh is officially in the public domain, a slasher featuring the likeness of the classic anthropomorphic teddy bear is in the works. Wednesday, word began to spread that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has entered post-production, with a series of stills from the movie going viral online. As you might expect from the news, the internet is largely divided over the development, with some applauding the picture's filmmakers for taking the characters in an entirely new direction, while others criticize the move as largely unnecessary.
While Disney still owns the rights and likeness to their version of the characters, the original illustrations and stories have entered the public domain as of earlier this year.
"Due to differing copyright laws around the world, there is no one single public domain – and here we focus on three of the most prominent," the Public Domain Review explains. "Newly entering the public domain in 2022 will be: works by people who died in 1951, for countries with a copyright term of "life plus 70 years" (e.g. UK, Russia, most of EU and South America); works by people who died in 1971, for countries with a term of "life plus 50 years" (e.g. Canada, New Zealand, and most of Africa and Asia); and works published in 1926 (and all pre-1923 sound recordings), for the United States."
Why???
They're making a horror movie of Winnie the Pooh!?
Why???? pic.twitter.com/Tqo4Q4e4l3— 💙Skunky27💙 (Cuphead Brainrot!!) (@Skunky271) May 25, 2022
What Happened Piglet?
This is messed up, like Winnie the Pooh is bad enough but Piglet is damn razorback hog pic.twitter.com/1za6B0LYCr— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 26, 2022
Strategy
Apparently there is a Winnie the Pooh horror movie in the works now . Who ever had the idea for this definitely planned this ahead and strategically waited for the copyright to expire and go to public domain before making this lol pic.twitter.com/eyNXUuj8Us— Spider-Ken (@DailyPowrRangrs) May 26, 2022
Funny
This is so damn funny considering Winnie The Pooh only became public domain like a month or two ago LMAO https://t.co/z6kRxu3uIf— M*J* (@MJsaysthings) May 26, 2022
Beyond Excited
A new horror movie about Winnie the Pooh is coming soon. I am beyond excited.
WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 🩸 🍯 pic.twitter.com/eRKGtlqiGW— Block A 🌙 (@ChildOfKhonshu) May 26, 2022
Nothing's Sacred
everything don’t gotta be tampered with in the entertainment industry…. Turning Winnie the Pooh into a horror movie??? Is nothing sacred???? pic.twitter.com/SzlVrNNohB— aco ⁱˢ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@wytd134340) May 26, 2022
Love Public Domain
Winnie the Pooh is being made into a R-rated horror film. Yes, really.
This is why I love the public domain. pic.twitter.com/ZuEWwZ7WJg— Crimson Mayhem #NewDeal4Animation (@Crimson_Mayhem_) May 25, 2022
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has yet to set a release date.prev