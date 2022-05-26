The Internet Can't Believe Winnie the Pooh Is Getting a Horror Movie

Now that Winnie the Pooh is officially in the public domain, a slasher featuring the likeness of the classic anthropomorphic teddy bear is in the works. Wednesday, word began to spread that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has entered post-production, with a series of stills from the movie going viral online. As you might expect from the news, the internet is largely divided over the development, with some applauding the picture's filmmakers for taking the characters in an entirely new direction, while others criticize the move as largely unnecessary.

While Disney still owns the rights and likeness to their version of the characters, the original illustrations and stories have entered the public domain as of earlier this year.

"Due to differing copyright laws around the world, there is no one single public domain – and here we focus on three of the most prominent," the Public Domain Review explains. "Newly entering the public domain in 2022 will be: works by people who died in 1951, for countries with a copyright term of "life plus 70 years" (e.g. UK, Russia, most of EU and South America); works by people who died in 1971, for countries with a term of "life plus 50 years" (e.g. Canada, New Zealand, and most of Africa and Asia); and works published in 1926 (and all pre-1923 sound recordings), for the United States."

