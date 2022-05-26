Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Images Reveal First Look at Horror Reimagining

Pooh is leaving the lands of Hundred Acre Wood for the realm of indie horror flicks. That's right, horror fiends have discovered the existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an upcoming picture featuring the golden bear in his very own scary movie. An independent feature from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film released a batch of images Wednesday showing off its morbid content, reminiscent of the blood-filled slashers of yesteryear.

Something like Blood and Honey doesn't need Disney's approval as they no longer have the exclusive rights to AA Milne's works. The famous anthropomorphic bear first appeared in 1926 and given it's a project released before 1976, its copyright lasted 95 years before entering the public domain.

Now that anyone can make their own Pooh story, Frake-Waterfield is bushing the boundaries as far they can bend right off the bat. Little is revealed about the film itself given its indie status, though the film's IMDb page lists its cast as including Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, and Danielle Scott.

Keep scrolling to see the photos from the flick, first shared by the team at Dread Central.