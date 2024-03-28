Wolf Man Reboot Adds The Handmaid's Tale Star

Universal's Wolf Man reboot recently kicked off production and now, we're getting more news about the upcoming cast of the film. On Wednesday, it was announced that The Handmaid's Tale star Sam Jaeger has joined the cast of the Universal Monsters movie. He joins the previously announced Julia Garner and Christopher Abbot. It's unclear what role Jaeger is playing.

Jaeger may be best known for his role in The Handmaid's Tale where he plays Mark Tuello, a representative of the U.S. Government-in-Exile, serving as a contact for June and Luke in Season 5. His credits also include roles in Parenthood, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers, When We Rise, Tell Me a Story, and Why Women Kill.

What is Wolf Man About?

Wolf Man is directed by Leigh Whannell and follows a family terrorized by a lethal predator. Whannell wrote the film with Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo. Jason Blum produces along with Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner, and Whannell serving as executive producers. Christopher Abbot is set to play the title role, but beyond that little else is known about the film. The film recently began production in New Zealand.

The original The Wolf Man was released in 1941 and cemented itself as being as iconic as Universal Monster predecessors like Dracula, The Mummy, and Frankenstein. Much like those other monster movies, The Wolf Man would go on to inspire countless imitators, with its most recent direct remake happening in 2010 and starring Benicio del Toro. In 2017, the Tom Cruise-starring The Mummy was expected to kick off a "Dark Universe" of reboots, but that film's disappointing reception prevented that franchise from moving forward.

For Whannell, this is the second Universal Monsters reboot he's taken on, the previous one being The Invisible Man. That film ultimately grossed $144.5 million worldwide against a $7 million budget. That film has a 92-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Is The Handmaid's Tale Returning?

The Handmaid's Tale will return for a sixth and final season, though it's currently unclear when that season will arrive. Series star Elisabeth Moss teased earlier this year that production on the final season could start sometime this summer.

"We are going back to shoot this summer. Our final season," Moss shared with Jimmy Kimmel Live!. On the topic of how long it's been since Season 5, Moss joked, "People are really starting to get upset. Especially when I tell them that we haven't even started shooting yet. Like, 'When is it coming back?' 'Well...' They get a little upset. It probably won't be [released] until maybe 2025."

Wolf Man is scheduled to open in theaters October 25th.