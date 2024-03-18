Universal's Wolf Man Reboot Starts Filming

Work on the next Universal Monsters reboot is officially underway. Sunday, megaproducer Jason Blum shared a photo of Wolf Man director Leigh Whannel straight from the set of the upcoming horror picture. It's Whannel's second stab at a Universal Monsters movie, having last reimagined The Invisible Man for the studio, something that turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

"Day one on the set of Wolf Man. Director Leigh Whannell pictured here. LFG!!!," Blum shared on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

📸: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

The film was initially set to star Ryan Gosling in the title role, though the Barbie star eventually left amid a series of creative adjustments. Now, Christopher Abbott has replaced Gosling, and Whannel has now been named director of the project. Little is known about the movie itself other than Ozark's Julia Garner has also joined the cast of the film.

When Gosling was attached to the film, it was set to be directed by Derek Cianfrance, a filmmaker the actor has worked with twice. At the time, Gosling hinted Cianfrance's involvement was a major piece of why he was involved with the project.

"I just would do anything with Derek, but the idea of doing something like that just seems really exciting," Gosling shared with Collider. "It's new for both of us, but in some way, I feel like it's kind of the movie we've made already a few times, but in literal form. We've always kind of made the metaphorical version of it, and it's sort of like the opportunity to really, to just make the literal version of what we've been hacking away at."

Whannel's The Invisible Man reboot ultimately grossed $144.5 million worldwide against a reported production budget of just $7 million on its way to a 92-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Because of the successes of the film, Universal opted to pivot strategies and no longer pursue its Dark Universe, but rather a series of self-contained, standalone movies.

Wolf Man is currently set to hit theaters on October 25th.

