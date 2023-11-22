2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debuts First-Ever NFT Balloon Blue Cat and Chugs

The 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be making some strange history, as it will mark the debut of the first-ever balloon to be themed after NFT characters: Cool Cats.

In a press release today, the Web3 company Cool Cats Group hyped their brand characters Blue Cat and his friend Chugs the milk carton making their way into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"This is a big moment for me as an artist and as the founder of Cool Cats," Cool Cats creator and founder, Clon, said in a statement. "Personally, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has always been an important event in my family and it holds a lot of memories. Being able to showcase my artwork alongside some of the world's most recognizable characters is a dream come true. It means even more to me that we are participating in this monumental event due to the support of our Cool Cats community. Blue Cat and Chugs will be flying high and I'm excited to see new fans engage with our characters as we look ahead to an exciting new year for our brand."

"As two of the most popular Web3 characters, we could not be more thrilled to build upon last year's success and introduce Blue Cat and Chugs in the physical world at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this fall," added Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "We know that our fans will be delighted to see these iconic characters soar above the streets of Manhattan this Thanksgiving."

The Cool Cats being featured in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade isn't purely coincidental; the press release reveals that "Cool Cats will also be unveiling a curated collection of limited-edition merchandise that will be available at 11 Macy's flagship stores and online at macys.com. The merchandise collection includes a plush of Blue Cat and a vinyl collectible. Fans in NYC can also purchase a hoodie available exclusively at Macy's Herald Square. All merchandise will come with digital activation features."

No doubt there will be some humor in the fact that the Cool Cats NFT brand is being featured in the parade – in the same year when many financial analysts claimed that the NFT market had "crashed."

(Photo: Cool Cats Group / Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade)

You can find more details in the press release, below: