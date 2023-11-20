The Hunger Games Prequel Review & DC's Tim Sheridan Interview | ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation Crew Reviews The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and talk to DC's Tim Sheridan about his new comic series Alan Scott: The Green Lantern!

PLUS: MCU Casting is ramping up with Pedro Pascal joining Fantastic Four and Invincible's Steven Yeun playing Sentry??? There's also talk about Netflix's new series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the MonsterVerse continuing with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and predictions for AEW's Full Gear event!

If you're a fan of The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is going to transport you back to Panem with great ease. The film is daring, engaging, tense, and even occasionally funny. It's no easy feat to make a prequel that's just as good, if not better, than the films that came before. However, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes manages to outshine both Mockingjay films while giving The Hunger Games and Catching Fire a run for their money. Not only is The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes faithful to the book, but it showcases one of the best casts of the year. If you have any affection for this franchise, you won't want to miss the newest installment on the big screen. Rating: 4.5 out of 5

