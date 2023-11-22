Popeyes Launches Massive New Wings Promo With Three New Flavors

It was just a few short years ago when Popeyes effectively launched the Chicken Sandwich Wars with its mega-viral, incredibly popular version of the fried sammie. Now, the fast-food chain is hoping to do the same in the land of chicken wings, announcing its largest wing promotion ever. Wednesday, Popeyes announced its Crashing the Wings Party campaign, which includes the return of two fan-favorite wing flavors plus three all-new sauce varities. All five kinds of wings will become a permanent addition as a result of the promo.

"At Popeyes, we like to challenge the status quo and are consistently redefining what's expected from fast food brands" said Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America. "Ghost Pepper Wings were an overnight success, followed by the addition of Sweet 'N Spicy wings, our best performing product since the infamous Chicken Sandwich. We know our guests want even more bold Louisiana-inspired wing flavors to choose from and are excited to see our new wings line-up take flight."

The two returning flavors include Ghost Pepper and Sweet 'N Spicy, while the three new flavors are Honey BBQ, Signature Hot and Roasted Garlic Parmesan. Each of the flavors should start rolling out at Popeyes locations as soon as today, November 22nd.

More information on the flavors can be found below:

NEW! Honey BBQ Wings : The tangy tamarind, sweet honey and smoky molasses flavors on this sauce pair perfectly with that signature Popeyes crispy breading, so that each and every bite brings you all the way down south.

: The tangy tamarind, sweet honey and smoky molasses flavors on this sauce pair perfectly with that signature Popeyes crispy breading, so that each and every bite brings you all the way down south. NEW! Roasted Garlic Parmesan: These wings pair the rich flavors of caramelized garlic and parmesan and asiago cheeses with our crispy Popeyes breading. So, take a buttery bite and bask in all the flavor.

These wings pair the rich flavors of caramelized garlic and parmesan and asiago cheeses with our crispy Popeyes breading. So, take a buttery bite and bask in all the flavor. NEW! Signature Hot : We wouldn't be from Louisiana if we didn't have a Cajun hot wing. Tossed in our signature Cajun hot sauce with just a touch of southern sweetness, this flavor is for those who love the heat.

: We wouldn't be from Louisiana if we didn't have a Cajun hot wing. Tossed in our signature Cajun hot sauce with just a touch of southern sweetness, this flavor is for those who love the heat. Ghost Pepper Wings : Marinated in a dry spice blend before they're hand breaded and fried to a perfect crunch, these wings are the perfect balance of flavor and fire.

: Marinated in a dry spice blend before they're hand breaded and fried to a perfect crunch, these wings are the perfect balance of flavor and fire. Sweet 'N Spicy Wings: Before they're tossed in a sweet and spicy blend of chili, garlic, and ginger, these crispy wings are marinated, hand-breaded, and fried up just right. And yup, sweet 'n spicy is still the perfect pair.

The wings can be bought for $5.99 for a six-piece.