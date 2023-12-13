Ad Icons Kellogg's Cereal Snap Crackle and Funko Pops
Funko has launched Ad Icons Pops featuring mascots from Corn Flakes, Coco Pops, and Rice Krispies cereals.
Kellogg's is taking over today's Funko Pop drops with a wave of Ad Icons releases that include mascots for the Corn Flakes, Coco Pops, and Rice Krispies family of cereal brands. Respectively, this means that Cornelius "Corny" rooster, Coco the monkey and Snap Crackle and Pop are now available in Funko Pop form, each ready for breakfast with a cereal bowl. In fact, the deluxe Snap Crackle and Pop figure features the trio preparing a giant bowl of Rice Krispies like witches hovering over a cauldron.
Pre-orders for the Kellogg's Funko pop cereal wave can be found via the links below.
- Kellogg's Coco Pops Coco the Monkey Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Kellogg's Corn Flakes Cornelius Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Kellogg's Rice Krispies Snap, Crackle, and Pop Funko Pop Moment – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Eggo Waffle-Flavored Coffee Mate Creamer Is Happening
Speaking of breakfast, Coffee Mate recently announced that they've teamed up with Eggo for the new Eggo Waffles With maple Syrup flavored creamer and it's headed to store shelves in January 2024 According to the brand, the new creamer will feature notes of toasty waffles, rich maple syrup and warm butter and it's perfect for "snow day brunches and cozy winter mornings." The brand also says that the creamer's maple flavor mash-up is a fan-requested one.0comments