Ad Icons Kellogg's Cereal Snap Crackle and Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kellogg's is taking over today's Funko Pop drops with a wave of Ad Icons releases that include mascots for the Corn Flakes, Coco Pops, and Rice Krispies family of cereal brands. Respectively, this means that Cornelius "Corny" rooster, Coco the monkey and Snap Crackle and Pop are now available in Funko Pop form, each ready for breakfast with a cereal bowl. In fact, the deluxe Snap Crackle and Pop figure features the trio preparing a giant bowl of Rice Krispies like witches hovering over a cauldron.

Pre-orders for the Kellogg's Funko pop cereal wave can be found via the links below.

Eggo Waffle-Flavored Coffee Mate Creamer Is Happening

Speaking of breakfast, Coffee Mate recently announced that they've teamed up with Eggo for the new Eggo Waffles With maple Syrup flavored creamer and it's headed to store shelves in January 2024 According to the brand, the new creamer will feature notes of toasty waffles, rich maple syrup and warm butter and it's perfect for "snow day brunches and cozy winter mornings." The brand also says that the creamer's maple flavor mash-up is a fan-requested one.