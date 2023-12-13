Funko Pop Wednesdays: Here's Where to Get The Drops For December 13th
Check out the latest Funko Pop drops every Wednesday.
In case you haven't noticed, Funko has been turning each Wednesday into a mini release event in recent months, dropping dozens of random figures mixed in with one or two standout waves, often with little or no fanfare. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks, but we're here to help you keep track of it all.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop waves complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 11:30am / 12pm ET and wrap up at some point in the afternoon. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added and exclusives will be highlighted. You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 13th (UPDATING):
- ICYMI: Harley Quinn Animated Series Wave – Details here
- Funko Online Sale – Save $10 to $25 on orders $50 to $100 – See at Funko
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 6th:
- Aquaman on Wave – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson 1984 Grammys – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson Superbowl – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Disney100 Cheshire Cat Pop and Bag Bundle – Funko Exclusive
- Wednesday Nevermore Loungefly Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Disney100 Retro Reimagined Tiana – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Retro Reimagined Captain America – Funko / Target Exclusive
- 8-Bit X-Men Magneto – Funko / Target Exclusive
- 8-Bit X-Men Jubilee – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Batman (One Million) – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Grand Admiral Thrawn – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Jaba's Skiff Nikto (Skiff Guard) – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Ahsoka Tano with Lightsaber – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Power Rangers T-Rex Dinozord – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Deadpool #1 Comic Cover Funko Pop – Details here
- Fisher Price Retro Toy View-Master – See at Entertainment Earth
- 1883 Funko Pop Wave – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon
- Easter Carrots / Marvel and TMNT – See at Entertainment Earth
- Danny Trejo – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 29th:
- Spider-Man Blue Marvel Collector Corps Box – See on Amazon
- Up to 70% off Funko Pops – See at Hot Topic
- NBA Slam Covers – Lebron / Trae / Devin – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Funko Avatar: The Last Airbender – Sokka – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Tokyo Ghoul: re – Details here
- Aretha Franklin (Andy Williams Show) – See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars, DC, and The Nightmare Before Christmas Valentine's Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- TMNT, Disney, and Marvel Chocolate Deco Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Willy Wonka Oompa Loompa – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 22nd:
- Trigun – Vash w/ Kuroneko – Crunchyroll exclusive
- Marvel Hulk, Miles, Loki, Matt Holiday Funko Pops – Hot Topic exclusive
- A big wave of new Naruto Funko Pops – Details here
- Friends Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Hulk Hogan Sports Illustrated Cover – See at Entertainment Earth
- Ozzy Osbourne Glitter Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Demon Slayer and Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pop Pins – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 15th:
- God Loki – Funko Exclusive
- Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Funko Soda 6-Pack With Cooler – Details here
- Disney Encanto Bruno Madrigal 2023 Holiday Exclusive Glow-in-the-Dark Pop – BoxLunch Exclusive
- House of the Dragon Wave 2 – Details here
- TMNT Dark Leonardo PX Exclusive – Details here
- Cher Living Proof Glitter Funko Pop! – See at Entertainment Earth
- My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Metallic Funko Pop and Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Holiday Stormtrooper Metallic Funko Pop and Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- Blackpink Adult Boxed Pop Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- BTS Adult Boxed Pop Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Bitty Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Demon Slayer Glow Mitsuri – Fundom Exclusive
- The Boys Billy Butcher With Laser Baby – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 8th:
- Yellowjackets Funko Pops – Details here
- Disney's Robin Hood Funko Pops – Details here
- Yu-Gi-Oh Jinzo Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure with Time Wizard Pop! Buddy – See at Entertainment Earth (Specialty Series Exclusive)
- Marvel Deadpool Seasons Mystery Box Collectors Kit – GameStop Exclusive
- New NFL Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- New NBA Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- One Piece Sniper King – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- Harry Potter Dumbledore Pop and Bag Bundle - Funko Exclusive
- Clerks III Silent Bob With Camera – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 1st:
- Buy 1 Funko Pop, Get 1 50% off sale – See at Entertainment Earth
- Numerous Funko Shop exclusives launched today along with a deal that takes up to 70% off select exclusives – See at the Funko Shop
- Funko Iron Maiden Pop! Albums The Trooper – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- Manchester City Funko Pops – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- Captain Action Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Mariah Carey Emancipation of Mimi Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- New NHL Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 25th:
- X-Men 1991 Magneto Comic Cover Funko Pop – Details here
- The Wire Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon
- TMNT Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 18th:
- Clerks 3 Funko Pops – Details here
- My Hero Academia Minoru Mineta – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes Anakin in Naboo Starfighter – Details here
- Vinyl Gold 18-inch Iron Man – Funko Exclusive (Only 3000 units)
- Captain America Civil War Build-A-Scene Captain America (Pop #12 of 12) – Details here
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 11th:
- Dragon Ball Z Wave – Details here
- Crayola Funko Pops – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Netflix Rebel Moon Funko Pops – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- NFL Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Jolly Rancher and Nerds Plush – See at Entertainment Earth
- ICYMI Blackpink Funko Pops from 10/10 – See at Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth
- Your guide to this week's NYCC 2023 Funko Pop exclusives can be found right here.
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 4th:
- Pokemon Funko Pops – Details here
- Monster High Funko Pops – Details here
- Jujutsu Kaisen Kento Nanami Exclusive – Details here
- Daredevil Shadowland Exclusive – Details here
- Marvel Comic-Cover X-Men #1 Beast – Previews Exclusive
- Die-Cast Indiana Jones – Funko Exclusive (Die-Cast Funko Pops are buy 2, get 1 free at Funko)
- Parks and Rec Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Five Nights at Freddy's Plush – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Mad Max – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Ozzy Osbourne Bark at the Moon Pop Album (Flocked) – The Mighty Hobby Exclusive
- NBX 30th anniversary Mystery Minis – See at Entertainment Earth
- Disney 100 Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Nebula Wade – See at Entertainment Earth
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space Baby Klown – BAM Exclusive
- Iron Man (Facet) - Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 27th:
- Iron Man Gold (18-inch) – Funko Shop Exclusive
- Naruto Mystery Box – Funko Shop Exclusive
- Stranger Things Season 4 – Details here
- Disney Ultimate Princess - Details here
- Godzilla Singular Point – Details here
- Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes Luke Skywalker in T-47 Airspeeder – Details here
- Paddington Bear - See at Entertainment Earth / Flocked – Amazon Exclusive
- Soccer LFC Darwin Nunez, Jurgen Klopp, and Luis Diaz – See at Entertainment Earth
- Hocus Pocus 2 Sisters Adult Boxed Funko Pop! T-Shirt – See at Entertainment Earth
- Ad Icons Reese's, Jolly Rancher and Whoppers – See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Chewbacca (Facet) – Funko Shop Exclusive
- Home Alone – Funko Shop Exclusives
- The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes – 60th Anniversary Hulk with Pin – Amazon Exclusive (Details here)
- The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes – 60th Anniversary Captain America with Pin – Amazon Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 13th:
- New Wednesday Funko Pops – Funko Shop Exclusive (drop at 12pm ET)
- X-Men '97 Marvel Collector Corps Box – Amazon Exclusive
- Pop Yourself has added Halloween accessories and baby options – Funko Pop Yourself
- One Piece Wano Wave – Details here
- Demon Slayer Zenitsu Protecting Nezuko's Box (Exclusive) – Details here
- Marvel Beta Ray Bill and King Daredevil (Previews Exclusive) – Details here
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – Details here
- Fortnite – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Bridgerton – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 6th:
- Hunter X Hunter Killua Zoldyck – Funko Shop Exclusive
- NFL Funko Pops, Including Troy Aikman Funko Pop Exclusive – See at Funko Shop
- Amy Winehouse Back to Black – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Kyoshi Spirit (Glow) - Entertainment Earth Exclusive (check out the packaging image for upcoming Avatar Pops)
- Bitty Pops – Toy Story, Five Nights at Freddy's – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon
- Yu-Gi-Oh: Jinzo with Time Wizard – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 30th:
- Beauty and the Beast Tale as Old as Time Deluxe Moment – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Harry Potter Hufflepuff Art Cover – Funko Exclusive
- Santa Mickey Mouse (Diamond Collection) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Loungefly The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Mini-Backpack, Wallet, and Pins – Amazon Exclusive
- Ozzy Ozbourne – Funko Exclusive
- 300 Movie – Details here
- BTS Proof - Details here
- Schoolhouse Rock – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Formula 1 Pop Rides Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Friends – Details here
- Queer Eye – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel Iron Man Tales of Suspense Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Moana Translucent Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Five Nights at Freddy's Survive 'Til 6AM Security Breach Edition Game – See at Entertainment Earth
- Starfield Vasco Funko POP! – Xbox Gear Shop Exclusive
- NFL Funko Pops – Fanatics Exclusives
- Genshin Impact – Details here
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 23rd:
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Details here
- Peaky Blinders – Details here
- Diablo 4 – Details here
- X-Men '97 – Details here
- New Funko Soda – See at Entertainment Earth
- Five Nights at Freddy's PEZ – See at Entertainment Earth
- Comic Cover: X-Men Wolverine (The Incredible Hulk Comic no. 181) – GameStop Exclusive
- Star Wars C-3PO (Facet) – Funko Exclusive
- Dolly Parton '77 Tour (Diamond Collection) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Demon Slayer Kyojuro Rengoku (Jumbo) – Target Exclusive
- Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado – Target Exclusive
- Demon Slayer Zenitsu Agatsuma – Target Exclusive
- Froot Loops Toucan Sam (Flocked) – Amazon Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 16th:
- Die-Cast Spider-Man – Funko Exclusive
- The Seven Deadly Sins – Details here
- NBX Santa Jack and Christmas Sally 2-Pack – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- NBX Snowman Jack / Carolers Deluxe Funko Pop! Moment – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Haunted Mansion Funko Pops – Details here
- New WWE Funko Pops – Details Here
- Power Rangers Ranger Slayer PX Exclusive – See at Entertainment Earth
- Harry Potter Pop Art Covers / Slytherin – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Bugs Bunny as Buddy the Elf – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- Zenon Kar – See at Entertainment Earth
- Dolly Parton 1977 Tour – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- Go-Gos Vacation Pop Album Cover – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- Avatar the Last Airbender Pop Pins – See at Entertainment Earth