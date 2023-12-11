Harley Quinn Animated Series Funko Pops Includes Poison Ivy Wedding 2-Pack Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

DC's Harley Quinn animated series has been a huge hit for Max for four seasons at this point, so the show is way past due for the Funko Pop treatment. Today they finally delivered with mainline Pop figures of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, The Joker, Doctor Psycho, and Frank the Plant. There are also some exclusives to grab, including a 2-pack inspired by the season 2 finale episode "Something Borrowed, Something Green" which saw Poison Ivy confess her feelings for Harley.

A full breakdown of the first Harley Quinn Funko Pop wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted.

Will Harley Quinn Get a Season 5?



Warner Bros. Animation recently confirmed that Harley Quinn will return to Max for Season 5. The show keeps getting better and better, so we're hoping that it will be sticking around for years to come.

"The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive," Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim said. "They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn't be more excited for the fans to see what they've accomplished in season 5."

Before the new season was greenlit, Harley Quinn supervising producer Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and co-producer Ian Hamilton expressed their hopes for the future:

Cecila notes: "We don't know exactly where we're going to go from here... We hope that Season 4 is successful and the fans really like it and James Gunn likes it and we can continue exploring this universe, but this is all we know so far. We hope there's a Season 5 where we can take them to new places and we can they can explore new areas in their relationship."

"This season really does a lot to flesh out the entire universe," Ian added. "By the end of the season, you don't know where they're going to go just because we fleshed out the Harley Quinn-specific DC universe so much over the course of this season. You really could go anywhere."