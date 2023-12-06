Marvel Deadpool #1 Black Suit Comic Cover Funko Pop Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Deadpool 3 officially back in production, Funko is taking us back to 2015 with the issue of Deadpool #1 by Gerry Duggan and Mike Hawthorne with cover art by Tony Moore. Moor's cover is reproduced with this Funko Pop, which features Deadpool sporting a black suit. The Comic Cover Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. You can check out more of today's Funko Wednesdays Pop drops right here.

Marvel's official synopsis for Deadpool #1 reads: "He's annoying. He's dangerous. He smells terrible. But the public love him. That's right – the Merc with the Mouth may make money for missions of murky morality...but he's become the most popular hero in the world for it. Eat that, Spidey! The world belongs to...DEADPOOL. The fan favorite team of Gerry Duggan and Mike Hawthorne return to bring Deadpool in to his most successful adventures yet!"

Official look at Deadpool 3 Revealed

Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds released an official photo from Deadpool 3 featuring Dogpool. "Looks like avocado. Tastes like dog sh-t," Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post. The image shows him out of his Deadpool costume as Wade Wilson, with Dogpool giving him an affectionate lick to the side of the face. It's the second official image to come out of the Deadpool threequel after Reynolds shared the first look at Hugh Jackman suited up in the classic blue and yellow Wolverine costume.

Dogpool debuted in 2010's Prelude to Deadpool Corps #3. The issue, titled "How Much for That Doggy in the Dumpster?" introduces the Deadpool of Earth-103173: a mutated dog named Wade. Discarded as a failed specimen of Babelline Cosmetics' Mascara-X Project, the immortal and indestructible dog became a death-defying circus stunt performer. Dogpool's creator, the mad scientist Von Braun, then unleashes another creature creation: the adamantium-clawed Badger Wolverine. The human Wade Wilson then recruits the canine Deadpool to the Deadpool Corps, a team of alternate-reality Deadpools from across the multiverse.

When is the Deadpool 3 release date?

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com previously. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

Deadpool 3 recently resumed production after it halted during the actors' strike. Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on July 26th.