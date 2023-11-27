Coffee Mate Teams Up With Eggo For Waffle-Flavored Creamer

If you love both coffee and waffles, come January you can have the best of both worlds in just one cup. Coffee Mate has announced that they've teamed up with Eggo for the new Eggo Waffles With maple Syrup flavored creamer and it's headed to store shelves early next year. According to the brand, the new creamer will feature notes of toasty waffles, rich maple syrup and warm butter and it's perfect for "snow day brunches and cozy winter mornings." The brand also says that the creamer's maple flavor mash-up is a fan-requested one.

"Coffee mate fans know that we're dedicated to bringing new, sought-after and unexpected flavors to our limited-time offerings to add an exciting twist to their daily coffee routines. Breakfast flavors, particularly maple, are amongst the top requested – and as breakfast and coffee go hand-in-hand, we thought no better pairing than Coffee mate and Eggo. Nothing adds cheer to your coffee cup like a hint of nostalgia, fresh from the toaster!" Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit said in a statement.

Interestingly, this isn't the first Eggo product Nestle, the parent company of Coffee Mate has released. The company also recently announced Nestle Sensations Eggo Maple Waffle Flavored Milk, a flavored milk that features notes of toasty waffles, warm butter and sweet maple syrup. It will also hit store shelves in January 2024.

Coffee Mate Has Another New Creamer Debuting In January

Also coming in January is Coffee Mate's Mean Girls Pink Frosting Flavored Creamer inspired by the Paramount Pictures comedy. According to the brand, the new creamer channels all the flavors of "a cake filled with rainbows and smiles". It's also pink which means that on Wednesdays when you're wearing pink, you can be drinking pink, too.

"We're not a regular creamer; we're a cool creamer. That's why Coffee mate is thrilled to debut the category's first-ever pink creamer with Paramount's iconic Mean Girls movie," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit. "This partnership gives our fans a chance to add a splash of pink to their coffee, as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this nostalgic, quotable film."

For fans wanting to get the Plastics-approved creamer, this is what you need to know. The limited-edition creamer will be available beginning in January at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide. It comes in a 32 fl. oz bottle with a suggested retail price of $4.69.

Will you be checking out the new Coffee Mate Eggo Waffles With Maple Syrup Flavored Creamer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!