Amazon Is Down And Fans Are Freaking Out

Amazon fans are upset because the site is down and the online shopping community is in shambles right now. But, it’s not just the shopping fans, other online services are affected by this stage as well. Down detector says that there are 37,000 user complaints over the course of the last hour. If you use Amazon Prime Video, this could have ended up being an issue as well. Logging in and checking out seem to be the most common complaints on social media so far. Twitter is filled with people voicing their surprise at the service going down. This is not an uncommon occurrence for social media as services like PlayStation’s online and Facebook went down over the pandemic almost twice a month. Check out some of the outrage for yourself right down below.

User reports indicate Amazon Web Services is having problems since 10:48 PM EDT. https://t.co/gtjcTxuBcO RT if you're also having problems #AmazonWebServicesdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) July 12, 2021

Downdetector wrote, “User reports indicate Amazon Web Services is having problems since 10:48 PM EDT. https://downdetector.com/status/aws-amazon-web-services/… RT if you're also having problems #AmazonWebServicesdown”

Did you try and purchase anything tonight or were the problems too much to overcome? Let us know in the comments!