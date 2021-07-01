Amazon Prime's Free Games to Include Classic LucasArts Titles

✖

Amazon's Prime Gaming has announced that it will include several classic LucasArts video games as part of its offering of free games to subscribers for the next several months. On the first day of the month through September 1st, Prime Gaming will include another LucasArts title. Starting today, The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition is available for free to subscribers. On August 1st, it will be Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, and on September 1st, it will be Sam & Max: Hit The Road. These are in addition to the previously announced titles as part of the July 2021 rotation of freebies from the company.

If you are not already familiar, Prime Gaming is essentially exactly what it sounds like: a gaming-specific branch of Amazon Prime. If you have Amazon Prime, you have Prime Gaming. (The service was, at one point, known as Twitch Prime.) July 2021's other free games with Prime Gaming include Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, and Portal Dog. All of the above, in addition to The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, is currently available for subscribers to claim.

Get to adventuring with July's free games with #PrimeGaming 👑 🐒The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

🦇Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series

🧢RAD

🦌The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature

🕵️Tales of the Neon Sea

🍳Automachef

🐕Portal Doghttps://t.co/odr1x3fOws pic.twitter.com/AQ8Y8uIH27 — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) July 1, 2021

As with many other free video games offered as part of subscription services, there are several caveats. First, these are PC titles attached to an Amazon account. Second, you need to be a subscriber to claim them. Third, and most importantly, once they rotate out of the free slots, they are no longer available to claim.

As noted above, Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, Portal Dog, and The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition are currently available via Amazon's Prime Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon's Prime Gaming right here.

