Amazon PS5 Restock Goes Terribly Wrong

✖

Amazon dropped a PS5 restock today, or at least it says it did. A couple of hours ago, Amazon updated with new stock of the PS5 or, more specifically, the standard $500 PS5 with a disc drive. That said, it looks like no one was able to buy the console, or at least almost no one was able to buy the piece of hardware. And this time it's not because the stock was depleted in seconds by scalpers, but because of a glitch that prevented everybody from checking out.

If you tried copping a PS5 during the restock, you probably encountered an "item cannot be shipped to your selected delivery location." If you did get thwarted by this error, don't worry, you aren't alone. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what went wrong, but since the restock, PlayStation fans have taken to Twitter confirming they were unable to buy a console, or attempt to buy a console, due to the glitch.

Amazon updated the PS5 Disc Page and now it is Currently unavailable It was a glitch - nobody could check out and everybody got the same "item cannot be shipped to your selected delivery location" message. https://t.co/RB9C1pnCbv — PS5 In Stock Alerts (@PS5StockAlerts) May 27, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Amazon has not commented on the situation or the backlash the restock has created. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

amazon must be having issues today pic.twitter.com/0HaXGbA3Ke — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 27, 2021

For more coverage on the PS5 -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Were you able to order a PS5 today?