Arby's Says It's Giving Away Free Sandwiches All Month Long

Those who order sandwiches through the Arby's mobile app will get one free sandwich a week throughout the month of April.

Arby's is about to give away a whole lot of sandwiches. Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced a new promotion in which it's giving one free sandwich person per week throughout the month of April. While similar deals usually have a sales hook attached, Arby's is giving the sandwiches away for free with no purchase necessary. The only caveat, if it is one, is that the sandwiches must either be ordered through the Arby's website or mobile app.

Interestingly enough, no sandwich on the Arby's is off-limits for the promo as well. That means anything from the Beef and Cheddar Mid to a Gyro to a Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich are all part of the deal.

"During Free Sandwich Month, we're putting our money where our mouth is with our biggest rewards promotion to-date," Arby's chief marketer Ellen Rose offered in a press release. "Arby's sandwiches are so delicious, which is why Free Sandwich Month is the perfect opportunity for any skeptics out there to try any of the sandwiches they've been eyeing. We're so confident that our sandwiches will turn even the biggest Arby's disbeliever into a fan that we're willing to give them four free trials throughout the month of April."

If you're not an Arby's Rewards member already, you still ahve time to sign up and receve the free sandwiches for the remaining weeks of the month.

"During the month of April, Arby's Rewards members will receive a digital deal with the opportunity to redeem four free sandwiches with purchase online or through the Arby's App throughout the month," the company says of the promotion. "Every week, Arby's Rewards members will have one Free Sandwich Deal loaded into their account. With this deal, Arby's is doubling down on its sandwiches, inviting fans to enjoy more of what they already love. And what better time for Arby's skeptics to give the brand another shot than when they can try it for free not once, but four times?"

The chain says the deal is also available only at participating locations, so it's encouraged to reach out to your local store before arriving.