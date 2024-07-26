Mortal Kombat 1 Announces Ghost Face, Conan the Barbarian, T-1000, and More as DLC Fighters

Leaks and rumors about upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 content were proven true at San Diego Comic-Con this week with NetherRealm Studios revealing the next lineup of DLC fighters. Those include established Mortal Kombat veterans who’ll soon be playable again such as Noob Saibot, Sektor, and Cyrax with guest characters joining the game including Ghost Face from the Scream series, Conan the Barbarian, and the T-1000 Terminator model from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. These characters will be part of a new DLC for the game called Khaos Reigns which will continue the story of Mortal Kombat 1 alongside the new fighters on September 24th.

The info about the new Khaos Reigns DLC was revealed first to those at San Diego Comic-Con during the Mortal Kombat 1 panel about the future of the game. A first look at the six new DLC characters was shown off there as well with Ghost Face, Conan, and the T-1000 all featuring their classic looks just as you’d expect from their individual appearances in their own universes.

The Khaos Reigns DLC will essentially be to Mortal Kombat 1 what Aftermath was to Mortal Kombat 11. The Aftermath expansion released previously added a new story element to the game spread out across several chapters, but more importantly than that, it added several new fighters as well with Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop added exclusively via that DLC. That means that in Khaos Reigns, the number of DLC fighters included in the package has doubled.

It’s also worth pointing out that since these DLC fighters will all be part of the Khaos Reigns expansion, that means that we still have yet to hear anything about Kombat Pack 2. The first Kombat Pack introduced Omni-Man, Peacekeeper, and Homelander as guest characters, though the guests being added in Khaos Reigns were hinted at long ago via datamining efforts and leaks that hinted these three guest fighters would be added at some point.

The T-1000, for example, was hinted at previously in an accidental leak where a Mortal Kombat 1 voice actor mentioned that Robert Patrick had done some recording for the game. Patrick played the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, so it wasn’t difficult to put together what his recordings meant for the game. According to those present at the panel, it’s now been confirmed that Patrick will indeed be reprising his role as the T-1000.