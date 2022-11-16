Arby's Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Items

While the rest of the fast-food game is focusing on all things pretzel buns and chicken sandwiches, Arby's is going back to the basics. Earlier this year, the sandwich chain introduced its first-ever burger in the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. A limited-time item, the burger quickly sold out due to rave reviews. Now, it's coming back later this month.

"With the launch of Wagyu Steakhouse Burger last summer, we raised the bar on the classic fast-food staple, and consumer demand exceeded our wildest dreams," Arby's chief marketer Rita Patel offered in a press release. "We wanted to bring back this premium burger for those who didn't get a chance to try it -and those who quickly became fans -especially at a time when they might get tired ofturkey leftovers."

How to get Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger

The sandwich is returning to participating locations beginning November 21st and will remain there as supplies allow. The last time around, the Steakhouse Burger was available at locations around a few months at the beginning of summer. At the time, the burger was sold for $5.99 per sandwich, a price that will return this time as well.

The burger itself is made up of 51-percent American Wagyu and 49-percent ground beef and is cooked Sous Vide, a first for fast-food chains.

"Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we're taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly," then-CMO Patrick Schwing told CNN at the time. The executive also added that Arby's has spent over two years developing the burger before bringing it to market.

There's currently no deadline to get the burger like last time, only that it's an limited-time offering.