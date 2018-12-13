Avengers Campus Contains Miles Morales Spider-Man Easter Egg

Avengers Campus in Disney’s new theme park has a special Miles Morales Easter Egg near WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. The small detail was highlighted in one of D23’s posts about all the new attractions. They spoke to Brent Strong from Walt Disney Imagineering about the subtle inclusions across the park. There’s a little something for everyone at Avengers Campus. Things from the MCU, comics, and beyond all get alluded to in some capacity. This allows guests who might not be into the movie to have their cake and eat it too. However, with how many people loved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you might be hard-pressed to find anyone who does at least acknowledge Miles Morales as a fun character.

“The inventors at Web not only have incredible technical knowledge. They have wonderful artistic minds as well,” Strong said. “If you go inside, you’ll see that every member of the worldwide engineering brigade has decorated their locker in a unique way… We have Easter Eggs all over this campus. So, if you’re a fan of the parks or a fan of the films or a fan of the comics, there’s something in here for you.”

(Photo: D23, Marvel Entertainment)

Also around WEB, you can see Spider-Man pulling off some wicked stunts. Dan Fields of Disney Parks Live Entertainment explained how it all worked during a press event for the park.

"Throughout the day, you are going to see Spider-Man perched up on the parapets of the WEB workshop. He's going to be chatting with the new recruits, but he's also going to be swinging into action high above the rooftops with amazing acrobatics and gravity-defying feats," Fields, Executive Creative Director, Disney Parks Live Entertainment, explained during an Avengers Campus preview attended by ComicBook.com. "And when Spider-Man does come down to Earth, he's going to be more than happy to hang out with some future heroes that he's meeting on the campus."

(Photo: D23)

"We talked about this from a design perspective, getting to work directly with Ryan Meinerding, who is the Visual Development lead for Marvel Studios, to develop an iconic suit that's evergreen, that will stay kind of pure to who Spider-Man is for years and years," Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering added. "This is something that is huge for us in the parks and we're going to see that not only flying through the air, we're going to get to meet him."

Do you hope that Miles Morales is out there one day? Let us know down in the comments below!