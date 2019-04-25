Avengers’ Josh Brolin and Wife Welcome Second Child

✖

Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin and his wife have welcomed their second child this weekend. Kathryn Boyd and her husband posted about their newest addition on Instagram and fans are congratulating them. A little girl named Chapel Grace is now in the fold along with two-year-old Westlyn Reign. Broil also has two adult children in 26-year-old Eden and 32-year-old Trevor from his previous marriage to Alice Adair. The couple has been married for four years now, and expressed how blessed they felt to have this all happen over the Christmas weekend. In fact, Chapel Grace was born on the big day, adding to the excitement. Many stars shared their Christmas Day photos in matching pajamas and the like. But, the Brolins might have everyone beat in the joy department. Check out what they both had to say about it down below:

“Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks,” Brolin wrote. “Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt.”

Mom had a breakdown of the time and birth for their daughter on her Instagram page too. Along with another pic of the family around the baby. “Baby Chapel Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel... Chapel Grace Brolin”

Brolin seems very happy to be sitting on the sidelines for now. He told the Team Deakins podcast about it earlier this year. "I turned down quite a bit of those things and again people were like ‘money!' When I said yes to Avengers it was a small thing. It was basically a cameo, so there was not a lot of money involved," Brolin said. "So that wasn't the reason. But when they came to me they gave me a big bible. I loved that it was all [of them]. If it had been one of the Avengers -- and I don't mean this, I probably shouldn't say this but I'm just gonna say it -- I probably wouldn't have done it. But the fact that it was all the Avengers against this one guy. I liked that aspect of it."

