New Banksy Art Celebrates Healthcare Workers As Superheroes

Banksy’s newest art celebrates healthcare workers as superheroes. The street artist posted the image at Southampton general hospital and on Instagram. The image focuses on a young child playing with a nurse toy while Batman and Spider-Man are hanging out in a bin. Subversive street art is usually the name of the game for Banksy, but this piece seems a great deal less acidic than his usual output. In fact, if there was any question about how linked the art is to the coronavirus pandemic, the toy nurse has a mask on as her cape flies in the wind. That said, it seems a rather pointed shot at the traditional heroes that kids might have. It’s worth arguing that some real-life heroes are getting well-deserved shine this year.

The famous street artist actually worked with the lockdown in mind for this tribute to the National Health Service. In fact, Banksy left behind a small note for the hospital workers helping keep everyone safe. “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white,” they wrote. Game Changer is the title of the pieces and it has been framed in that corridor of Southampton General. When the lockdown period is over, the one-meter square will be put on public display. After that, a Banksy spokeswoman told the Guardian, it will be auctioned to raise money for NHS charities.

Game Changer

Paula Head is the chief executive of University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust. She was absolutely floored by the gesture.

“Here at Southampton, our hospital family has been directly impacted with the tragic loss of much loved and respected members of staff and friends. The fact that Banksy has chosen us to recognise the outstanding contribution everyone in and with the NHS is making, in unprecedented times, is a huge honour,” she began.

“It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art,” Head added. “It will no doubt also be a massive boost to morale for everyone who works and is cared for at our hospital.”

Banksy also completed another piece during lockdown, so there’s no telling what they could do next. Chances are, it will be for a good cause.

