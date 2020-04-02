Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Star Wars Actor Andrew Jack Who Died From Coronavirus Complications

This week brought the sad news for the Star Wars family as actor and dialogue coach Andrew Jack died from complications related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Jack previously appeared as Resistance leader Caluan Ematt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and worked as a dialogue coach on other Star Wars films among many others. His passing was mourned by the likes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams and star of the sequel trilogy John Boyega, now Mark Hamill himself has expressed his sentiments on Jack’s passing.

“I’m so sorry and saddened to hear we have lost Andrew Jack,” Hamill wrote on Twitter. “He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted & beloved by all who knew him. My deepest condolences to his family.”

In “Episode VII” of the series the late actor appeared alongside the likes of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, while also serving as a dialect coach on the entire Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, as well as standalones like Rogue One and Solo. Jack was the main man likely helping actors from John Boyega to Diego Luna shed their real-life accents to better fit their Star Wars personas, while also giving pointers to Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo about making just the right noises to play the fuzzball.

“His work as a dialect coach on TFA, Solo, & other SW films revealed a man who was passionate & caring for both his work and those around him,” Suotamo previously said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

In addition to his work on the Star Wars franchise, Jack also worked on multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films — Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He also worked extensively on the Lord of the Rings trilogy and was responsible for the various dialects of Middle-earth as well as the Elvish language so integral to the film and lore as well as the Black Speech of Mordor. Jack also worked on Peaky Blinders, multiple James Bond installments, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and many, many more. The BBC reported that he had most recently been working on The Batman.