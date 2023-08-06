Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Gets Barbie Flash Mob Courtesy of Ryan Gosling for Her Birthday

Barbie director Greta Gerwig marked a personal milestone last Friday with the filmmaker celebrating her 40th birthday. But a birthday of that magnitude calls for more than just cake and ice cream and that's where Barbie star Ryan Gosling comes in. The movie's official Instagram account shared a video in which Gerwig gets surprised by a flash mob of Kens dancing to "I'm Just Ken" from the film — as well as a group of Barbies dancing to Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night", all orchestrated by Gosling.

"Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta's birthday with all the feelings!!" the post reads. You can check the video out for yourself below.

Barbie Has Hit $1 Billion at the Box Office

Gerwig has a lot to celebrate for her birthday weekend — Kenergetic flash mob notwithstanding. On Sunday, the film not only won its third weekend in a row at the box office, but it also officially crossed the $1 billion worldwide threshold at the box office, making Gerwig the first woman to solely direct a billion-dollar grossing film. The Barbie Instagram celebrated the milestone with a new celebration video as well.

"Here's to our incredible Barbies and Kens from all around the world for making our Barbie dreams come true. We're excited to share that #BarbieTheMovie has hit $1 Billion at the Global Box Office. 💞," the Barbie movie shared.

Barbie Star Margot Robbie Predicted The Film's Massive Success

In a sense, Barbie's huge success isn't a total surprise. Star Margot Robbie predicted that Barbie had billion-dollar potential in her pitch to the studios.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Barbie star Margot Robbie previously told Collider. "And then I gave a series of examples like, "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg," that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, "And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig." And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Barbie is in theaters now.