Barbie Movie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's Score

Barbie is currently playing in theaters and the Greta Gerwig-directed film is not only getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, but the movie is on track to earn $1 billion worldwide at the box office. It's safe to say people all over the world have Barbie fever, and the movie's soundtrack is an instant hit. The songs from the movie are already available to purchase on vinyl, and soon the movie's score will also be available for purchase from Waxwork Records. The music was composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and a new behind-the-scenes video shows the musical duo at work.

"Music gives extra meaning to #BarbieTheMovie. 😌💖 The official score by @iammarkronson & @wyattish is available now: Link in Bio. (Previously recorded)," the official account for Barbie shared. You can check out the video in the post below:

Barbie Score Tracklist:

Per Waxwork Records, "Waxwork Records is proud to present Barbie: Score From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt! The score is featured in the juggernaut film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken."



SIDE A

Creation of Barbie Pink ("Barbie" Opening Theme) *Lizzo Cover Beach Off Ken Thinks Stairway to Weird Barbie Thoughts of Death Send Me Through the Portal Ken Makes a Discovery Bus Stop Billie *Billie Eilish Cover Mattel Meeting Ruth *Billie Eilish Cover

SIDE B

You Failed Me! Alan vs Kens Deprogramming Warmth of Your Gaze An Ending I Don't Have an Ending What Was I Made For? (Epilogue) *Billie Eilish Cover



You can head to Waxwork Records now to order your copy of the Barbie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.