Ben Affleck Reveals His Coffee Order

Ben Affleck "went big and came home to Massachusetts" in a new ad for Dunkin' released during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and now, the Batman actor is also revealing his go-to coffee order. In an interview with People (via Yahoo) Affleck explained that his love of Dunkin' began when he was growing up in New England and while his tastes have evolved, his coffee order is pretty straightforward.

"It's not all that exciting, really. It's just iced coffee, milk, and two sugars, sometimes Splenda," he said. "I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk [but] if you really want to know, sometimes I forget."

He added, "I'm pretty easy. Some people will make fun of me for saying this, but I'm actually very simple. If I like something, I have the same thing every day, same breakfast, same coffee, same deal. Like, if I know that if I like an order at a restaurant, I'll go back and just order that every time. I think, 'Why would I change that? I really like this.' I'm not somebody who just wants to change that for its own sake. So, while I think it's great that they do all these other blends and all this other stuff, I kind of stick with the same coffee that got me here, so to speak."

Affleck also said that he will sometimes have two iced coffees every morning and that there's something "lovely" about the drink.

"There's something lovely about coffee — the way it smells, the way it feels, the way it tastes."

The Flash movie trailer revealed a new suit for Ben Affleck's Batman

Affleck's Dunkin' commercial wasn't the only appearance the actor made on Super Bowl Sunday. Warner Bros. released a trailer for The Flash that featured Affleck's return as Batman as well as the Dark Knight's new suit — one that appears to harken back to Batman's comic origins. The suit seen in the trailer has more of a blue aesthetic than suits Affleck's character has worn previously. The trailer also featured the return of Michael Keaton as Batman as well.

