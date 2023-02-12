Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial Released

Ben Affleck is a talented guy who is known for many different things. He won an Academy Award in 1998 for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting and another in 2013 for Best Picture for Argo. The actor has played iconic superheroes like Daredevil and Batman, and starred in huge films such as Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Shakespeare in Love, Gone Girl, and much more. In addition to being known for his work in front of and behind the camera, Affleck is also undeniably memeable. Just this week he went viral for his reactions at the Grammy Awards and he's even reacted to what has become known as the "Sad Affleck" meme. However, nothing brings Affleck fans more delight than seeing photos of him walking down the street with his favorite beverages from Dunkin'. In fact, Affleck's name has become so synonymous with the brand that he made a Super Bowl commercial for them this year.

Last month, Affleck was spotted working at an actual Dunkin' location in Boston, and many assumed it was for a Super Bowl commercial. The actor was also joined by his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Well, the full ad has officially aired, and it's as delightful as we had hoped. You can check out the ad below:

they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/PctBV6McLR — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023

What Is Ben Affleck's Next Movie?

Affleck is expected to reprise his role as Batman in The Flash movie, which is also releasing a trailer during the Super Bowl. In addition to appearing in The Flash, there are rumors that he could also be making a cameo in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It's also been reported that the actor/director has expressed interest in working behind-the-scenes for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Studios slate.

"We're working with Ben Affleck, who really wants to be... has been a part of our architectural team trying to bring things together," Gunn explained to reporters late last month. "And he really wants to direct one of our projects, and we're excited for him doing that... We and Ben have not decided together, exactly... We're talking about two different projects right now."

In addition to his work with DC, Affleck is also is helming and starring in Air, the new biopic about the creation of Nike's Air Jordans.

What did you think about Ben Affleck's Dunkin commercial? Tell us in the comments!