Bernie Sanders Dominates Inauguration Day Memes
Earlier today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders attended the Inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris -- and the memes were fantastic. Sanders, bundled up, masked, and sitting alone on a folding chair, became the comic gold of the Inauguration, with hundreds of memes created based on the distinctive look (and some even poking fun at the large manila envelope he carried with his invitations in it). One favorite? Placing him in pop culture situations, from Lord of the Rings to Clerks to Game of Thrones. They're pretty delightful, to be honest, and so we wanted to gather a bunch of them to share with our readers.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump left Washington in advance of the Inauguration, meaning that there wasn't an obvious frontrunner for who would be providing the most social media chatter going into the afternoon. Sanders took that spot pretty quick, though, and hung onto it throughout the day.
You can see some of our favorite Bernie-Inauguration memes below.
Winter is here
prevnext
Undefeated. The internet...🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/eFKJuXNt4w— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 21, 2021
Who Watches the Inaugration?
January 20, 2021prevnext
The Fly
prevnext
Omg. pic.twitter.com/kyf9holXKw— Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) January 21, 2021
At the Quick Stop
prevnext
Bernie, bro. (Thank you to whoever thought of including me and @JayMewes, as this is the closest we’ve ever gotten to being at an Inauguration. And thank you to all the people who texted and Tweeted the pic to me.) pic.twitter.com/RXCwlX2OFA— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 21, 2021
All-Star
prevnext
Ok Bernie really fits right in with the Justice Society: pic.twitter.com/6ogZBpRgeh— Mike Meltzer (@MikeMeltzer) January 21, 2021
Bernie's Mittens
prevnext
Oh Bernie! I love YOU #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/b9cjBv5aoX— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) January 21, 2021
A Best-Of Compilation
prevnext
My favorite Bernie Sanders edits from today 😂 pic.twitter.com/TL3UqEtUKK— Willi Vanilli (@MrDubC) January 21, 2021
What is it, Frodo?
January 20, 2021prevnext
The documents
prevnext
Treating myself to ONE Bernie meme this fine election day pic.twitter.com/ih3GruVreU— 🦋🦖 Samara 🦕🌿 (@newtgottlaid) January 21, 2021
Of COURSE This One Happened
prevnext
Bernie and WAP pic.twitter.com/q9oeiZS6Ud— Berniegirl (@mackyson) January 21, 2021
Philly!
prev
This one wins! Fresh Bernie of Bel Air#bernie pic.twitter.com/LlGtIQhF4L— illpayne (@illpayne) January 21, 2021