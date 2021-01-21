Bernie Sanders Dominates Inauguration Day Memes

By Russ Burlingame

Earlier today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders attended the Inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris -- and the memes were fantastic. Sanders, bundled up, masked, and sitting alone on a folding chair, became the comic gold of the Inauguration, with hundreds of memes created based on the distinctive look (and some even poking fun at the large manila envelope he carried with his invitations in it). One favorite? Placing him in pop culture situations, from Lord of the Rings to Clerks to Game of Thrones. They're pretty delightful, to be honest, and so we wanted to gather a bunch of them to share with our readers.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump left Washington in advance of the Inauguration, meaning that there wasn't an obvious frontrunner for who would be providing the most social media chatter going into the afternoon. Sanders took that spot pretty quick, though, and hung onto it throughout the day.

You can see some of our favorite Bernie-Inauguration memes below.

Winter is here

Who Watches the Inaugration?

The Fly

At the Quick Stop

All-Star

Bernie's Mittens

A Best-Of Compilation

What is it, Frodo?

The documents

Of COURSE This One Happened

Philly!

