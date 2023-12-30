The Best of 2023 & Our Biggest Misses | ComicBook Nation

ComicBook's Podcast covers the Best of 2023 - plus the favs we DIDN'T get to discuss on the show.

By Kofi Outlaw

The ComicBook Nation Crew looks back over the year 2023 and rank the best TV shows, films, games, comics, and geek culture experiences they had this year. 

As the year ends we don't want to let anything go unrecognized – so in a new twist, the ComicBook Nation hosts also select the best examples of quality content that they never got a chance to discuss on the show before. 

Did your favorites match with ours? 

COMICBOOK NATION BEST OF 2023 PICKS

Connor Casey

cbn-connor-best-2023.jpg
(Photo: Producer Pete)

Janell Wheeler

cbn-janell-best-2023.jpg
(Photo: Producer Pete)

Kofi Outlaw

cbn-kofi-best-2023.jpg
(Photo: Producer Pete)

Matt Aguilar

cbn-matts-best-2023.jpg
(Photo: Producer Pete)

