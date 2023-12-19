2023 was a particularly strong year for animation as fans have see some of the best movies and TV shows in quite a while, so that means it was tough to figure out the best of the best. There was also plenty of variety across the board in terms of what animated offerings were available, and that spread across multiple demographics. All that in mind it meant that the final nominees for the 2023 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards for Best Animated TV Show ran across all age brackets, ranging from adult animated offerings to those for younger audiences. The nominees this year included both science fiction hits and superhero shows that cover an array of topics. Regardless of whether or not you wanted some brutal and bloody action or wacky science hijinks, there's still one show that stood at the very top.

And the winner for the 2023 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Animated TV Show is...

My Adventures With Superman!

My Adventures with Superman introduced fans to a whole new take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as they started their Daily Planet careers. This Adult Swim series took influences from anime projects and blended them with DC Comics' spirit to deliver a fresh and fun new take on Superman. As Clark learns how to be the iconic hero that fans love, he dealt with all kinds of new threats over the course of the first season.

It was such a fresh idea that fans were immediately drawn to the central trio (thanks to great performances from Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid) as the series steadily showcased its new take on villains like Parasite, Amanda Waller, and planted the seeds for some major villains down the line. This series even introduced fans to a multiverse with potential stories to explore, and was just a bright spot that was fun to watch every week.

When stacked against some of the other animated offerings seen this year, My Adventures with Superman is just full of so much joy that it was hard to beat. It's the kind of joy that Superman adaptations have not had in quite a while, and it was elevated to a whole new level thanks to an extra burst of energy it got from its anime influences; and with a year like 2023, joy is something that was absolutely needed. On top of the superhero action we got to see throughout, It's no real surprise to see that My Adventures with Superman is the winner here.

The nominees are:

Invincible (Prime Video)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney XD)

My Adventures With Superman (Adult Swim) — WINNER

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

What was your favorite animated TV show in 2023? Let us know all of your thoughts about in the comments!