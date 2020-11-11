Betty Crocker Is Releasing Mega Dunkaroos

✖

As if the return of regular Dunkaroos wasn't enough, Betty Crocker is kicking it up a notch. Tuesday afternoon, the brand announced it's going to release "mega" Dunkaroos. In reality, the mega part comes as the product is really a Dunkaroos-flavored sugar cookie dough, allowing consumers to form their own size of cookies. According to the brand's tweet announcing the product, you'll be able to form six massive sugar cookies or 24 smaller ones.

Luckily for all, the dough also comes with the iconic Dunkaroos frosting and sprinkles too, for the ultimate dipping experience.

Something BIGGER is coming! Now introducing limited edition Dunkaroos sugar cookie dough and frosting. You can now DIY and customize your Dunkaroos with 6 large cookies or 24 mini cookies. pic.twitter.com/NxD552nblQ — Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) November 10, 2020

Beginning November 23rd, the mega Dunkaroos will be available at select regional grocery stores including Hy-Vee, Kroger, Wakefern, Wegmans, Albertsons, and Safeway. They'll also be available nationally at Walmart as supplies last.

After a years-long hiatus, Betty Crocker decided to relaunch the iconic '90s treat earlier this year.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” General Mills snacks overlord Jeff Caswell said in February. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

Reports have also surfaced suggesting a Dunkroos cereal could also be in the works.