Dunkaroos Cereal Reportedly Set for Release Later This Year

It's only been a matter of weeks since Dunkaroos made their grand return to store shelves across the country. Now, it's only going to be a matter of time before the brand launches one of its biggest innovations yet. Tuesday morning, word began circulating among snack food scoopers that General Mills was prepping a Dunkaroos cereal for release. It's unclear what the exact name of the cereal will be, but the snack-tracking Instagram account @SnackGator shared an image another cereal site tracked down. As evident from the box art, the cereal will draw heavily from the teal and purple branding of the main snacks.

As the accounts mention, it's very likely the box art is temporary until a final product is designed. A timetable for release has yet to be unveiled as well, though one would think development on the item is well underway should the box art and photography of said cereal exist.

Speaking of which, the cereal appears to be a mix of both the graham cracker cookies and sprinkled frosting combined in a regular pack of Dunkaroos. Add a little milk and you'll have all kinds of Dunkaroos goodness in one bite.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” General Mills snack boss Jeff Caswell said in a statement about the snack's return earlier this year. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

