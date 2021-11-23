Bigfoot Existence Claimed by Man Who Discovers Giant Footprint

A man is claiming to have proof that Bigfoot exists, after finding a giant footprint and some corresponding claw marks. British investigator Lee Brickley (33) is the man in question who is throwing down the gauntlet for having definitive proof that the legendary creature Bigfoot is a reality. According to Brickley, a tip from an anonymous source (a pilot) led him to a remote location where he found the alleged footprints and claw marks. “That is probably the moment I realized the Cannock Chase Bigfoot was more than just a myth,” Brickley said in his statement to Daily Star.

It does bear mentioning that Lee Brickley has been doing research on Bigfoot for the past 10 years, for a book he has been writing. At the same time, he claims it was his dedication to his book that led people to start reaching out to him with a wider network of tips:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Loads of people now message me regularly asking for updates,” Brickley explains. “I got an anonymous email from a man saying he had been flying a remote control plane over Gentleshaw Common at Cannock Chase who said he’d seen something unusual. With his description of the location, I went out there straight away, and found the footprint.

“I was astounded,” he continued. “I’d never seen a footprint that large in my life, and it was clearly not made using a mold or cast.”

The footprint that Brickley claims to have found was measured at around 16 inches long, from heel to toe; he discovered the claw marks on a nearby tree, as well as a mutilated deer, suspected to have been a meal for Bigfoot:

“It looked as though something had bitten and then ripped out its throat before eating from the torso,” Brickley said. “You see a lot of dead deer on Cannock Chase – often they’ve been hit by cars – but it was unusual to see one in that condition.”

“Bigfoot” in a comedic scene from “The Simpsons”

This “Cannock Chase Bigfoot” is just one of many Sasquatch creatures that have been “spotted” all over the world. Not only has Lee Brickley claimed the footprint and claw marks as his “proof” – the investigator claims he’s actually seen Bigfoot walking around!

“I can’t say for sure what it was, as it was around 7 pm and getting dark and the figure was covered in shadow,” Brickley said. “It definitely moved more like an animal than a man, and it was easily seven feet tall. I tried to run after it, but it was too quick and disappeared into a dense section of trees.”

Is this UK Bigfoot just the first official discovery of the legendary species? Stay tuned to find out.