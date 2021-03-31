New Birthday Cake Pebbles Cereal Launching in April

✖

Post Pebbles cereal celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and it just won't do to celebrate a birthday -- much less such a milestone birthday -- without cake. And now Pebbles is launching a new, limited-edition Birthday Cake Pebbles cereal as part of its celebration. The new cereal joins the brand's other recent releases including two light ice cream flavors featuring Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles as well as Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamers from International Delight.

The new Birthday Cake Pebbles cereal features festive, colorful flakes in blue, pink, and yellow with a classic vanilla birthday cake and frosting flavor. The cereal will begin rolling out nationwide in April and will be available while supplies last.

(Photo: Post)

“When it comes to birthdays, there’s nothing more iconic than a colorful cake,” said Amy Brothers, PEBBLES™ Cereal Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands. “Our new Birthday Cake PEBBLES™ cereal is a fun and delicious twist on the traditional birthday cake and is just one more way we’re celebrating with fans and keeping PEBBLES™ 50th birthday party going this year. Plus, all PEBBLES™ cereal varieties are gluten-free, so everyone can partake in the celebration.”

The new Birthday Cake PEBBLES™ cereal is available in three package sizes – 10 ounces, 19 ounces, and 40 ounces. Each box features a recipe for Dinosaur Egg Cake Pops and Flintstones™-inspired Stone Age party games on the back.

Pebbles cereal was first launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera. The cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character with the cereal named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter, Pebbles, from The Flintstones.

Birthday Cake Pebbles cereal is available for a limited time starting in April.

Will you be checking out the new Birthday Cake Pebbles cereal? Let us know in the comments.