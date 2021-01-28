Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Ice Creams Are Coming

✖

Post's Cocoa Pebbles and Fruity Pebbles cereals celebrate their 50th anniversary this year and what is a birthday celebration without ice cream? On Wednesday, Post announced that two light ice cream flavors featuring Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles are making their way to the freezer aisle in February. The new ice creams join Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamers from International Delight and Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Crisps snacks.

According to a press release, the new Fruity Pebbles light ice cream features a fruity cereal milk light ice cream with rice cereal bits coated in colorful fruity flavors. The Cocoa Pebbles light ice cream is made with both chocolate and cereal milk light ice creams swirled together along with chocolatey rice cereal pieces.

(Photo: Post)

"Fans of Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES™ cereal who also savor the milk at the bottom of their bowls are going to love these new Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES™ light ice creams," said Amy Brothers, PEBBLES™ cereal brand manager at Post Consumer Brands. "As a brand that has inspired kids and kids-at-heart for 50 years, we thought it would be fun to churn fans' favorite flavors into a frozen treat that will take the PEBBLES™ cereal eating experience to a new level."

While the new ice cream flavors sound decadent, they have half the fat and one-third fewer calories than regular ice cream, coming in at 150 calories per two-third cup serving. Both flavors are available in a 48-ounce container for a suggested retail price of $5.99. Fruity Pebbles light ice cream is also available in a 14-ounce size for $2.99.

The launch of Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles lite ice cream flavors coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Pebbles cereal which was first launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera. The cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character with the cereal named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter, Pebbles, from The Flintstones.

Will you be checking out the new Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles light ice creams? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.