Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamer Released

Believe it or not, Post's Cocoa Pebbles and Fruity Pebbles cereals celebrate their 50th anniversary this year and to help celebrate the milestone, International Delight is introducing two new coffee creamers to bring the beloved cereals from your bowl to your coffee mug with the release of Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamers.

"At International Delight, we are always looking to give our fans innovative, can’t-get-it-anywhere-else flavors to enhance their coffee," Marie Dobson, marketing director, International Delight said in a statement. "We want to make that first cup of joe a delicious and fun experience – which is why we are excited to partner with Pebbles cereal to bring these favorite flavors from your bowl to your cup. We hope coffee lovers everywhere shout, ‘Yabba Dabba Doo!’ with every sip!"

(Photo: International Delight)

"The International Delight team did a great job of capturing the craveable flavors of Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles cereals in these new coffee creamers," Leah Broeders, licensing head, Post Consumer Brands said. "The Pebbles cereal brand has been sparking imagination and bringing joy to fans for 50 years, and we think the new coffee creamers are another fun way for fans to enjoy the flavors beyond the cereal bowl."

The Pebbles cereal first launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera. The cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character with the cereal named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter, Pebbles, from The Flintstones.

As for the creamers, the International Delight Fruity Pebbles Coffee Creamer is described as delivering a sweet, fruity flavor while the Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamer is described as being perfect for anyone who wants to start their day the chocolatey way. Both creamers are said to deliver big on flavor and are described as delivering "a bowl's worth of flavor in every sip".

And Pebbles fans -- and just fans of flavored coffee creamer in general -- will want to act fast if they'd like to give these a try. Both the Fruity Pebbles Coffee Creamer and the Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamer are available for a limited time only.

Will you be checking out these new cereal-inspired coffee creamers? Let us know in the comments.