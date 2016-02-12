Blake Lively Stuns at the Met Gala While Husband Ryan Reynolds Beams With Pride

✖

The Met Gala — the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fundraiser for its Costume Institute — is taking place tonight in New York and that means that celebrities across all aspects of stardom are pulling out all the stylish stops for this year's "Gilded Glamour" theme. But while there are no shortage of stunning looks at Monday night's event, Blake Lively stole the show in an incredible, New York-inspired, two-in-one Atelier Versace gown that had husband Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds beaming with pride.

Lively, who along with Reynolds is a co-chair of the event, showed up at the event in a copper rose colored gown with heavy embellishing and a dramatic bow-style bustle, all topped off with a tiara. However, a bit further down the red carpet, the dress' bustle was unfurled to reveal an expansive turquoise train with details that are packed with meaning. The gown itself is an homage to the Statue of Liberty with its turquoise and copper color scheme — the statue has oxidized from its original copper to a green hue — but the train itself features a hand-painted celestial map like the one on the ceiling of New York's Grand Central station. And as for the body of the dress? It has a New York spin as well. The embellishments on the gown's bodice are inspired by the architecture of the Empire State Building. It's a stunning look and as you can see below, one that had Reynolds beaming in pride during her transformation.

Ryan Reynolds looks on as wife Blake Lively unveils her second outfit at the #MetGala. https://t.co/2kVWwJSmYw pic.twitter.com/mEEn1rD3sa — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

And there's plenty more for Reynolds — and Lively — to be proud of. It was recently announced that Lively will make her directorial debut with an adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel, Seconds. The film, which has a script from Edgar Wright, is being developed by Searchlight. Wright, along with Marc Platt, are producing. Lively previously directed Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video. As for Reynolds, it was also recently announced that the actor is getting an American Cinematheque award at the 36th Annual ceremony taking place on November 17th.

"Ryan Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times," American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita wrote in his statement. "He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern movie star. He has reached the heights of stardom in movies shown on all platforms, in all genres ranging from comedies to dramas to action films or combinations of all three. His popular movies are too numerous to single out but most recently he has achieved unprecedented new levels of audience enthusiasm with 'Deadpool,' 'The Adam Project' and 'Red Notice.' The Canadian government recently designated him a 'National Treasure' and the American Cinematheque joins them in celebrating Ryan Reynolds as the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award,"

The 2022 Met Gala is taking place tonight, Monday, May 2nd. You can check out all of the red carpet arrivals here.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue