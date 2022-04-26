✖

Ryan Reynolds is getting an American Cinematheque award at the 36th Annual ceremony. November 17th will see the beloved actor accept his prize at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. A steady stream of hit movies in recent years has catapulted the Deadpool actor into Hollywood's stratosphere. It isn't just Marvel contributions that secured this honor though. His roles in Free Guy, The Proposal, and Van Wilder all come to mind as fan favorites. American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita delivered a statement to Variety about the celebrated movie star. Needless to say, his legion of fans will be on-hand to celebrate the prestigious honor.

"Ryan Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times," American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita wrote in his statement. "He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern movie star. He has reached the heights of stardom in movies shown on all platforms, in all genres ranging from comedies to dramas to action films or combinations of all three.

"His popular movies are too numerous to single out but most recently he has achieved unprecedented new levels of audience enthusiasm with 'Deadpool,' 'The Adam Project' and 'Red Notice.' The Canadian government recently designated him a 'National Treasure' and the American Cinematheque joins them in celebrating Ryan Reynolds as the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award," the statement continued.

Last year, Reynolds received the Governor General's Award n Canada. That was the country claiming him as a "national treasure." The Free Guy star wrote, "Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General's Award and this video. I'm not crying. It's just maple syrup. @stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada, Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I'm a wreck."

"I'm glad I don't have to be dead to experience something like this," he added. "I'm so beyond touched right now. I recommend making a list of people you appreciate, then immediately telling them. You don't even have to write this list with the blood of your enemies. Just a regular pen works."

Do you love Reynolds' movies? Which one is your favorite? Let us know down in the comments!