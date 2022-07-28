Bob Odenkirk Thanks Fans for Year of "Warmth" on Anniversary of Heart Attack

Exactly one year ago today came the shocking news that Better Call Saul star and beloved comedian Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of the AMC series and suffered a heart attack. It wasn't until the next day that details began to emerge about his condition, with Odenkirk himself taking to social media later that week to confirm he would make a recovery. Now a year has passed and the Emmy-nominated actor has taken to Twitter to thank his fans for the support shown to him that day and in the time since it occurred.

"A Thank You to you, whoever you are," his tweet begins. "A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary." Odenkirk has been outspoken about what happened to him at the time and how humbling the outpouring of support has been to him and his family in the wake of it all. In a previous interview with People , the comedian revealed that he has no memory of what happened and that the trauma of it stuck more with the cast and crew of his series, who were still open in sharing their stories with him afterward.

"They were very moved and I was thankful, and it meant a lot to me, and all the wonderful things people said on social media," Odenkirk said. "We run down social media and a lot of it is justified, but holy s--- was that beautiful, to me. It can be good."

A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with "quietus" and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 28, 2022

In a previous round table with The Hollywood Reporter, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould revealed that in the aftermath of Odenkirk's heart attack, and when it was unclear what the outcome might be, there was talk of scrapping the entire sixth season of the Breaking Bad spinoff.

"There's no backup plan for your lead [having] a heart attack. That's impossible," Gould said earlier this year. "It reminds you that as preoccupied and as important as entertainment feels – and we all feel like it's life-and-death as we're working on these shows; I always feel like I'm on the verge of getting crushed by a boulder – it's not. It's a piece of entertainment. When someone who you care about goes down that way in front of everybody, it changes everything. The miracle was that Bob came back after five weeks. And he was exactly the same guy – maybe even a hair more generous....But there can be (no backup plan). We wouldn't have had a show. We would've scrapped the whole thing."

Only three episodes remain in Better Call Saul's final season, with Odenkirk already nabbing yet another Primetime Emmy nomination for his work as the crooked lawyer.