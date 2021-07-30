✖

For the first time since his heart-related incident on the set of Better Call Saul earlier this week, Bob Odenkirk has released a statement to his friends and family on a public platform. Friday afternoon, the beloved comedian took to Twitter to give thanks to his followers who "expressed concern and care."

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you," the Nobody star tweeted. "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

He went on to reveal he had suffered a heart attack. "I had a small heart attack," the actor confirmed. "But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Late Tuesday night, news surfaced of Odenkirk's ailment. First reported by TMZ, the actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul, the hit AMC show currently filming its sixth and final season. It wasn't until Wednesday when fans were updated to his status, where it was revealed Odenkirk had suffered a heart attack.

His son Nate then tweeted, "He's going to be okay." Shortly after his son's comments, Odenkirk's team released a lengthier statement with more details.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” reps for the actor shared with The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”