Bob Saget Dead at 65

Bob Saget has died. TMZ first reported the comedian and actor’s death, suggesting he died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. First responders were called to his hotel room Sunday afternoon, but the actor was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 65. No cause of death has been reported.

Saget has been on touring lately as a comedian, with many shows in and around Florida. Saturday night, Saget’s Twitter revealed he had just completed a show in Jacksonville. Saget appeared to have made the tweet himself, sharing a selfie from the venue he appeared at.

“Love tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville,” the late Full House star tweeted. “Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I had a 2 hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit.”

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Saget is best known for playing for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, a position he held for the better part of a decade, appearing alongside the likes of John Stamos Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Later in his career, Saget returned to his roots as a stand-up comedian, touring the country with raunchy material—a stark contrast to his time as America’s dad. He was scheduled to appear in West Palm Beach later this month before going on a lengthier tour across much of the United States from February to June.

Officials with the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday evening that they’ve found no signs of foul play or drug use in Saget’s hotel room.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” law enforcement officials said. “The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

