Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo Star Did Not Think a Return to Marvel Would Ever Be Possible

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally playing in theaters, and the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is projected to make a killing at the box office this weekend. The threequel is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” critics score of 79%, and an audience score of 98%. ComicBook’s Jenna Anderson gave the threequel a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a “maniacal, meaningful masterpiece.” Fans expected the movie to feature some surprise cameos, and the film did not disappoint. A lot of famous faces from Marvel history appeared in the film, including one star who last played their role 20 years ago. Warning: Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers ahead… Wesley Snipes made his triumphant return as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, and the actor recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his big cameo.

“Over the years, we’ve had very interesting conversations, some of them very substantive and some of them not,” Snipes shared. “So I kind of resided that I was moving on from them, which is okay. I did three of them, and I thought they turned out pretty good. Not so bad… So we move on to other things, and bigger and better things, as well.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I did not think it was possible,” Snipes added of his Marvel return. “I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off. I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it – also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it … I thought it didn’t make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. Let’s see what this is about,’” he explained. “He told me the idea… They said ‘yes’ and ‘it’s a go.’ ‘If you’re in, we’re in.’ Here we are.”

Wesley Snipes Addresses Marvel Studios’ Blade Issues:

Wesley Snipes as Blade.

The road to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade has been anything but easy. The film was first announced five years ago with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali set to star as the titular hero. Bassam Tariq was originally slated to direct Blade with Stacy Osei-Kuffour penning the script, but they exited two months before production was originally supposed to start. Yann Demange then stepped in as director while Michael Green was hired as screenwriter, but it was announced last month that Demange had also left the project. Many people commented on the news, including Snipes.

“Blade, lordylordylordy 👀 folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough. Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they? 😊 #DaywalkerKlique #Blade #Marvel,” Snipes tweeted.

In retrospect, it’s interesting to see Snipes’ reaction considering he had already filmed his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo. It’s also worth noting that Blade jokes about being the “only Blade” in Deadpool & Wolverine, which felt like a reference to the MCU movie’s troubles.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.