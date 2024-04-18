Brian Cox Slams Joaquin Phoenix's "Terrible" Napoleon Performance

The Succession star says he could have done a better job in the Ridley Scott film.

Succession star Brian Cox isn't holding back when it comes to his opinion about Ridley Scott's Napoleon, especially star Joaquin Phoenix's performance. During an appearance at London's HistFest on Sunday, Cox called the Academy Award-nominated film "terrible" and said that Phoenix's performance as the titular Napoleon was "appalling" before going on to say that he would have played the role better.

"Terrible. It's terrible. A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix," Cox said (via The Standard). "It really is appalling. I don't know what he was thinking. I think it's totally his fault and I don't think Ridley Scott helps him. I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that. You can say it's good drama. No — it's lies."

Cox also commented on Phoenix's name, tying its pronunciation to the "wacky" nature of his Napoleon performance.

"I think he's well named. Joaquin… wackeen… wacky. It's a sort of wacky performance," Cox said.

Napoleon wasn't the only film that drew criticism from Cox at the event. The actor also had commentary about the lack of historical accuracy in film more broadly when it comes to blockbusters and specifically brought up 1995's Braveheart, though he was kinder to Mel Gibson's performance in that film than he was about Phoenix's in Napoleon.

"Braveheart is a load of nonsense," Cox said. "Mel Gibson was wonderful, but it's a load of lies. He never impregnated the French princess. It is a lot of bollocks [sic] that film," Cox said.

Napoleon Filmmaker Ridley Scott Has His Own Response to Historical Accuracy Criticism

When Napoleon was released late last year, the film was met with criticism from some history buffs for its loose and not exactly historically accurate take on events. It's criticism that Scott had his own response to when speaking with The New Yorker.

"Get a life," Scott said at the time.

What is Napoleon About?

Napoleon follows the rise and fall of iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. The film is directed by Ridley Scott and follows Napoleon's journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his true love, Josephine, while showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed. In addition to Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, the film stars Vanessa Kirby as Josephine, Tahar Rahim as French revolutionary leader Paul Barras. Napoleon's cast also includes Ben Miles as Napoleon's advisor Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as socialite Theresa Cabarrus, Madame Tallien, Matthew Needham as Napoleon's brother Lucien, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, one of Napoleon's commanders, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau', king of France, Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys as the diplomat Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as celebrated soldier Marshal Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins, and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot. Scott helms the film from a script that was penned by David Scarpa.

What is Phoenix's Next Film?

Phoenix will next be seen in Joker: Folie à Deux. The film, a sequel to 2019's Joker, is a musical that follows the twisted romance between Arthur Fleck/Joker and Harley Quinn with much of the film taking place within Arkham Asylum. The film is directed by Todd Phillips and will feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland. The film is set to open in theaters on Friday, October 4th.

Napoleon is now streaming on Apple TV+.