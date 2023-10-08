Ridley Scott Says Joker Inspired Him to Cast Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon

Back in 2020, Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for playing Arthur Fleck/Joker in Todd Phillips' Joker, which is getting a sequel next year. But first, fans of Phoenix can see him playing the titular character in Ridley Scott's Napoleon, which is heading to theaters next month. Recently, the Oscar-nominated director was interviewed at Deadline's Contenders London event and revealed it was Phoenix's performance in Joker that inspired him to cast the actor as the French military commander and political leader.

"I was blown away by his outrageous film Joker," Scott shared. "I didn't like the way it celebrated violence but Joaquin was remarkable. I thought he'd be an amazing asset to Napoleon, [not only creatively] also in a commercial sense. There were only two actors I had in mind for the role. I won't mention the other one."

Of course, this isn't the first time Scott has worked with Phoenix. The actor also played Emperor Commodus in Scott's Gladiator back in 2000.

What is Ridley Scott's Napoleon About?

Sony Pictures describes the Joaquin Phoenix-led Napoleon as follows, "Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed."

In Napoleon, Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte with Vanessa Kirby starring as Napoleon's love and future empress, Joséphine. The film also includes Tahar Rahim as French revolutionary leader Paul Barras. Napoleon's cast also includes Ben Miles as Napoleon's advisor Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as socialite Theresa Cabarrus, Madame Tallien, Matthew Needham as Napoleon's brother Lucien, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, one of Napoleon's commanders, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau', king of France, Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys as the diplomat Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as celebrated soldier Marshal Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins, and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot. Scott helms the film from a script that was penned by David Scarpa.

Who Is Starring in Gladiator 2?

A Gladiator sequel is currently in the works with Ridley Scott returning to direct, and the cast has many movie fans excited for the follow-up. While the sequel will feature the return of Connie Nielsen as Lucilla and Djimon Hounsou as Juba, the original movie's stars Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix will not be appearing in the film.

The follow-up is set to star Paul Mescal, who will be taking over the role of Lucius, the part played by Spencer Treat Clark in the first film. The movie is also set to feature Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, and Stranger Things' favorite Joseph Quinn. The line-up originally included Eternals and The Banshees of Inisherin star, Barry Keoghan, but it was reported by Deadline that the actor had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. The role has since gone to Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus). Other additions to the cast include Lior Raz (6 Underground), Peter Mensah (Avatar), and Matt Lucas (Bridesmaids). Derek Jacobi was also included on the cast list and will be reprising his role as Gracchus from the first film.

Napoleon hits theaters on Thanksgiving.