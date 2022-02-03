Build A Bear Launches “After Dark” Line Of Adult Themed Teddy Bears

Build-A-Bear is getting into the adult toy business. Maybe we should re-phrase that: Build-A-Bear is going to now be offering adult-themed versions of its stuffed bear toys. As Valentine’s Day approaches, Build-A-Bear took to its Facebook Page to remind consumers that “Wink, wink –our Giftshop is full of gifts for adults too! Shop Build-A-Bear After Dark for unique gift ideas that are sure to get you hugged.” Extra points for the nice substitute wordplay with “hugged” (get it?).

On the official Build-A-Bear website, there isn’t a whole lot of overt advertising for this “After Dark” line. The link included in the Facebook post does lead users to a page of general Build-A-Bear products for aduts, with the following entry for the adut-themed bears:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stuffed Animals for Adults

Who said stuffed animals were just for the kids? Why should they get to have all the fun? The Build-A-Bear stuffed animal gift collection has something for everyone—including stuffed animals for adults who are just kids at heart. From stuffed animals from your favorite movies and franchises to teddy bear gifts for adults celebrating life’s achievements, there are plenty of stuffed animals for adults to love and snuggle with. Get the perfect pre-made stuffed animals for adults or personalize a stuffed animal with clothing, sounds, accessories, recordable voice messages, and more! Shop the Build-A-Bear gift collection to find teddy bear gifts for adults.

Prices range from $15-50 for adult-themed bears. Things seem to get about as racy as a stuffed animal in a Hugh Hefner robe, or female bears holding glasses and/or bottles of alcohol, with shirts like “It’s Wine O’Clock Somewhere”. Take your pick.

Build-A-Bear has been keeping its brand relevant by both getting into branded licensing and social media promotion. Modern pop-culture fascinations like the Animal Crossing and Pokemon games all have corresponding Build-A-Bear lines; the same goes for major Disney franchises like Star Wars and Marvel – with franchises Lord of the Rings joining in, as well. It seems inevitable that Build-A-Bear would try to corner all sides of the market by offering adult-themed products, as well.