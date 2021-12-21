Build-A-Bear Drops Surprise Pokemon Plush Just Before Christmas

Build-A-Bear has debuted a brand new Pokemon plush, right before the holiday season. This week, Build-A-Bear announced that Glaceon is newest addition to their growing Pokemon plush line. This marks the third Eevee evolution added to Build-A-Bear’s line of Pokemon plushes this year and leaves Leafeon and Sylveon as the only Eevee evolutions to not have their own Build-A-Bear plush. Glaceon can be purchased from a retail Build-A-Bear store or as part of an online bundle that includes a cape, sleeper, and a 5-in-1 sound chip.

ComicBook.com’s official Pokemon podcast A Wild Podcast Has Appeared had the opportunity to preview the Pokemon plush on its latest episode. You can check out the new plush in the video at the top of the page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full description for the Glaceon Build-A-Bear bundle reads as follows: Now you can chill out with Glaceon! Pokémon Trainers will look cool as ice alongside Glaceon. This Ice-type Pokémon is a blast of fresh air with its frosty blue fur, long tail and diamond-shaped ears. Pokémon Trainers will love this exclusive bundle, which includes Glaceon’s warm cape, sleeper and 5-in-1 sound chip!

Build-A-Bear has increased the number of Pokemon plushes it releases, with Gengar, Scorbunny, Espeon, and Mew added to the company’s line of toys earlier this year. Other plushes in the line include Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Squirtle, Meowth, Vulpix, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Alolan Vulpix, Piplup, Psyduck, Snubbull, Snorlax, Pichu, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Dragonite. Most Pokemon plushes can be purchased at physical stores based on availability, or from Build-A-Bear’s online retail store with a 5-in-1 sound chip. Notably, the Pokemon’s outfits (which usually feature Poke Ball theming) can only be purchased through Build-A-Bear’s online store.

The full online bundle, which includes a cape, sleeper and sound chip, costs $65, while the plush (with sound chip) costs $40. Please note that online the bundle is available to purchase through Build-A-Bear’s website. Pre-orders are available now.