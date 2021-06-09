Build-a-Bear Reveals Animal Crossing: New Horizons K.K. Slider Bear

✖

One of the most common complaints about Build-a-Bear's Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection is that it hasn't had enough characters for fans of the Nintendo Switch game to choose from. Those fans will be happy to know that Tom Nook and Isabelle will soon be joined by beloved musician K.K. Slider! The plush will be available tomorrow, and naturally will be accompanied by the character's trademark guitar. Isabelle and Tom Nook offered sounds based on in-game dialogue or the opening theme from New Horizons. The K.K. Slider bear will be available in a bundle with the latter option, or with the K.K. Disco song from the game.

The Tweet announcing the K.K. Slider bear can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

AVAILABLE TOMORROW - NEW! K.K. is joining the fun of our Animal Crossing™: New Horizons collection! Available in the U.S. online only! Coming soon to the U.K. #acnh #kkslider

— buildabear (@buildabear) June 9, 2021

K.K Slider debuted in the original Animal Crossing, and has been a staple of the series ever since. The character's laidback demeanor and catchy tunes have endeared him to countless audiences over the last 20 years. As such, K.K. makes perfect sense as the third character added to the Build-a-Bear collection. Isabelle has become somewhat of a mascot for the series since her debut in New Leaf, but K.K. Slider might have been the character most associated with the series prior to that game.

It will be interesting to see where the collection goes from here! Animal Crossing: New Horizons features a massive number of characters to choose from. Presumably, the line will focus on main characters first, so Blathers, Celeste, or the Nooklings could all be strong possibilities. Of course, there are a number of other favorites to choose from, like Raymond, Marshal, or Fauna. Hopefully, Build-a-Bear and Nintendo will continue adding a lot more characters over the coming months!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

