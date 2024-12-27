Cary Elwes Reveals Gruesome Rattlesnake Bite Photo After Being Rushed to Hospital

✖

Cary Elwes is on the mend after a rattlesnake bite led The Princess Bride star to be airlifted to Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center on Saturday and he's sharing a gruesome picture of the injury. On Monday, Elwes posted a photo of his injury and thanked the various emergency services and professionals involved in taking care of him following his injury.

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks," Elwes wrote in his caption for the photo. You can check the photo out for yourself here though be warned, it is a bit gnarly looking so if you're squeamish, consider this a trigger warning.

Elwes suffered the injury on Saturday after he was bitten by a rattlesnake near his home in Malibu, California. Elwes was reportedly doing yard work outside his home when the bite occurred. Details about the incident beyond that have not been revealed. Rattlesnake bites are considered live-threatening due to the venomous nature of the snake. Elwes is expected to make a full recovery.

In addition to being well known for his roles in The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and the Saw franchise, the actor next appears in Zack Snyder's new sci-fi adventure film for Netflix, Rebel Moon. Production on Rebel Moon began last week with Snyder taking to social media to share a trio of behind-the-scenes photos from the first day of shooting on the film with a simple caption of "It's begun."

In Rebel Moon, when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius, the desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand. In addition to Elwes, the film stars Djimon Hounsou, Sophia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang, Jenna Malone, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, and Corey Stoll. The film is the latest from Snyder for Netflix and joins the Army of the Dead as another Snyder franchise for the streamer. A prequel to Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves, was released in 2021 while an animated prequel, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and a sequel to Army of the Dead are also in the works.